Saif Ali Khan on stabbing incident: ‘I am still not 100% over it… knives make me react’

In January 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai home. More than a year after the incident, Saif admits he is still not completely over the trauma. In a recent interview, the actor recalled the physical impact of the attack, which left him almost “paralysed”, and revealed that as he lay in a pool of blood, he thought about “dying as a warrior”.

During a candid conversation with Bombay Times, Saif was asked how he had dealt with the aftermath of the stabbing. “We have dealt with it remarkably well. I think the person most affected was my wife, who is generally a very sensitive person. We kind of got over it quite quickly. It was insane though. I am still not 100% over it because if I see a knife, it just makes me react,” he replied.

Reflecting on how narrowly he escaped more serious injuries, the actor continued, “I start thinking about it. It’s just incredibly lucky because the knife broke. It was the worst knife in the history of knife attacks. If he had a proper Rambo knife, I’d be dead. You poke, it can go anywhere. I was cut everywhere, but it didn’t kill me. I can’t get over how lucky I was. But there’s another side to this, a part of me understands what happened. I would happily forgive this person also.”

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Saif also empathised with his attacker, reasoning that he might have been desperate for money. “These things happen because of inequality. Because someone is looking for money and he is desperate. I don’t think he knew where he was or what he was doing. If he had known, it wouldn’t have happened. It’s a very unfortunate incident. He was very unlucky, because I think he is in a lot of trouble for a long time. I was almost paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my leg for a while. It nicked my spinal cord but didn’t cut it. Unbelievable!” Saif said.

‘I wasn’t okay with being paralysed’

Asked whether the attack had changed his perspective on life, Saif shared, “Maybe, something has sunk in later finally in this thick skin, that I want to be a bit more present. I remember lying in the hospital and thinking that I want to have really good wine with my good friends. I want to enjoy my life. It would’ve been okay if my life had ended because I think warriors have good deaths.”

The actor further added that he would have preferred to die rather than live with paralysis. “There was a feeling when I was covered in blood, that it’s been a great life. I just remember thinking that. It’s been absolutely a great privilege and a blast. I just want to hold someone’s hand and go. I was okay with that. But, what I wasn’t okay with was to be paralysed. I was incredibly lucky.”

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Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai home in the early hours of January 16, 2025. The actor sustained six injuries, including a major injury to his thoracic spine, as well as wounds to his neck and left hand. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgeries, including a procedure to remove a knife fragment lodged in his spine. Saif was discharged from the hospital five days later.

On the work front, Saif’s latest film Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar, hit theatres on Friday.

Disclaimer: This article contains a personal account of a severe physical injury, a near-death experience, and resulting emotional trauma, which some readers may find distressing. The narrative is provided for informational and editorial purposes only and is not intended to substitute for professional psychological or medical support.