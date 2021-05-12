Saif Ali Khan on playing Ravana in Adipurush opposite Prabhas: ‘He is strong and fun to play with’

One of the most awaited films that the audiences are looking forward to is undoubtedly Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. In a recent interview Saif has opened up about hoe excited he is to play Ravana in Om Raut’s directorial, a pan India mythological magnum opus film. The actor said he will be training hard along with Prabhas to look bulkier than he actually is.

“He (Om Raut) is going to make me larger than I am, but again, that might be giving it away. There will be some trickery involved, but a lot of it is real. He wants us to train and look particularly tough. The point is that Ravana is India’s Satan, he’s the demon king. And I guess what drives him is vanity. He is the personification of vanity. Everything comes from there – the doom that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He is a monster. He is strong and fun to play, in that sense. The whole point of the story is to overcome the monster,” Saif told Film Companion in an interview.

Saif then spoke about what the audiences can expect from the film’s story. He said, “That’s what story is about. It’s about Lord Rama overcoming him. The stronger he is, the more of an achievement it is for the hero (to defeat him). So he is dressed up in dazzling clothes. He’s got an array of weapons. He’s got a tremendous amount of knowledge and power. He is vain. He says some outrageous things so I still talk to my director saying, ‘Oh no.’ I will tell you one thing though – I do have ten heads at points, which is one of the cool things. It is wonderfully presented. Om is a student, apart from being a very good director. He has a very exciting vision on this.”

The actor also spoke about how there is a ‘monster’ in all of us. “If you are in tune with your feelings, obviously we are all capable of the most terrible things. If you are honest, those thoughts have flashed through your mind too: Kick that up, smash them in the head. If it hasn’t, then you are much better person than I am. I have experienced that and I have realized the scary thing is that there is someone in the world acting on those thoughts right now. What makes us decent is that we don’t act on them, we have some kind of control mechanism. But it’s all there, if you just think about it.”

The actor was caught in a controversy last year when he had said that Adipurush will show the ‘humane’ side of Ravan. He had to later apologise for the remarks. “I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil,” he had said in a statement.

Adipurush went on floors in February this year, The multilingual period drama Adipurush is an adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana, the tagline of the film reads, ‘Celebrating the victory of good over evil.’ The film will see Prabhas play the role of Lord Ram, Saif as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Adipurush will be a multilingual film that will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.