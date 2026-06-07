Saif Ali Khan on Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan facing scrutiny: ‘People are less forgiving now’

Having spent over three decades in the film industry, actor Saif Ali Khan has experienced both success and failure. In a recent interview, Saif said that while he was given several opportunities to prove himself despite setbacks, his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are navigating a far more demanding industry today.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan reflected on a challenging phase in his career. The actor said, “I survived because there was a massive patch where nobody wanted to do those movies that I was doing. It wasn’t that I was getting the best films in the world repeatedly despite not being good. There was a strong downward movement, but then there was luck. It was a simpler time; people were much more forgiving.”

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says ex-wife Amrita Singh played a big role in his life: ‘We usually speak whenever I’m in a hospital bed’

He further added, “In my defense, it’s not that I was doing particularly well or getting lots of chances. I was very lucky to get a great break in a movie Yash Chopra ji was directing, and it was a huge privilege. The film didn’t do well, and then I kind of went into a slump, but Yeh Dillagi brought me back; people liked me, and it was a two-hero film with Akshay Kumar. So, It’s not that I was doing particularly well or getting lots of chances. I got a little bit of opportunities along the way for working quite hard and putting everything into it. They got me a little bit of reward with films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and I slowly kind of made my way into things.”

Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan facing scrutiny

Saif Ali Khan’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have followed him into films, but both have faced their share of challenges. Talking about the scrutiny they have to face, Saif said, “It was definitely a more forgiving time when I came, and today you need to be much more prepared than we were. But the whole concept of preparation has changed, and some actors have always done that. I remember Hrithik Roshan obviously prepared his dance and his physique and all these things before his debut. But the concept has changed, and the whole world of movies has kind of changed.”

“It’s a different time, and I’ve said this to them also that you have to prepare, but these are also producers’ calls. Sometimes it’s difficult to remember what it’s like when you’re in your early 20s. The big screen has such a strong pull that people feel that they are ready and they want to be ready. So it’s a tough one. I think to have a successful job, you have to be very blessed in life in any field. But our field has become extremely extreme. It’s always been competitive, but people are less forgiving now certainly than they were,” the actor added.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. After getting divorced from Amrita, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

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On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kartavya, while Ibrahim Ali Khan recently starred in Sarzameen. Sara Ali Khan’s latest release Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do hit theatres last month but failed to make an impact at the box office.