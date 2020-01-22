Ole Ole 2.0 song: Saif Ali Khan suits the song to a T even after 26 years

Jawaani Jaaneman song “Ole Ole 2.0” sees Saif Ali Khan doing the hook step from the original. Jawaani Jaaneman song “Ole Ole 2.0” sees Saif Ali Khan doing the hook step from the original.

In Yeh Dillagi (1994) song “Ole Ole”, Saif Ali Khan was a casanova on the loose. Cut to 2020, we meet Saif yet again as a casanova in Jawaani Jaanemann song “Ole Ole 2.0”.

“Ole Ole 2.0” is the recreated version of “Ole Ole”, but what remains the same is the actor and hook step. Yes, you will see Saif doing the “Ole Ole” step even in the new song. But what do you miss? The charm and innocence.

“Ole Ole 2.0” has been choreographed by Mudassar Khan. In a statement, the choreographer spoke about choreographing Saif Ali Khan. He said, “Originally when I was told that they want Ole Ole again in this film with Saif sir, I was so nervous. The first day when I was shooting with him for Gallan Kardi, he made me so comfortable. Even Alaya is very respectful, promising, humble and professional. She followed the choreography quite well. I was very happy to receive a message from Saif sir that he liked both the songs. I cannot wait for the film to release.”

Mudassar also shared details about adding a variation to “Ole Ole 2.0”. “Everybody wanted him to do the signature step again, but they asked me to create a new hook step for Ole Ole. So I modified the hook step adding a little dab in it,” he concluded.

While “Ole Ole” was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the new version has been crooned by Yash Narvekar. “Ole Ole 2.0” is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars debutante Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

