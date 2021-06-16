Saif Ali Khan ponders about his favourite poets in this old interview and Twitterati is loving it

Ask any Saif Ali Khan fan about the two distinct eras of the actor and they can draw a line between the two by pointing out his transformation in Dil Chahta Hai. While the latter phase had him experimenting with newer roles and changing his look, the former era had him sticking to the rules of Bollywood. An old interview of Saif has started the rounds on social media and it seems like this is from the cusp of the new era.

When the interviewer asks Saif about his favourite poet, Saif says, “Faiz and Ghalib” but almost instantly backtracks and says, “I am talking rubbish. My grandmother used to read this and my father reads it. Yeh koi umar hai inn cheezon ko padhne ka (Is this the age to read such things?)” He concludes this answer by saying “Padhne jaayein toh Quran Sharif bhi kamaal ki poetry hai (Quran Sharif also has brilliant poetry).”

This interview has generated a lot of reactions on Twitter. One user wrote, “That saif ali khan interview now lives in my head rent free.” Another wrote, “I would very much like to have what saif ali khan had before giving this interview. preferably every day.”

I would very much like to have what saif ali khan had before giving this interview. preferably every day. https://t.co/DU696SBe7z — nida (@merabichrayar) June 11, 2021

While one user compared Saif to Ananya Panday and wrote, “When u realize that A young #SaifAliKhan was #AnanyaPandey Max Pro Ultra,” another user compared him to Robert Pattinson and wrote, “Saif Ali khan in that viral interview has very Robert Pattinson energy I will not elaborate.”

When asked about his favourite female actor in the interview, Saif says, “Face… Madhubala…And body and face… is Zeenat Aman. And as like an actress actress.. I don’t know, hard to say really. Let’s say Amrita Singh.” At the time, Saif was married to actor Amrita Singh. They have two children, actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif then talks about his love for butter chicken and naan, and his favourite books to read. When asked about his favourite places to travel in the country, he says he enjoys Himalayas and Rajasthan but does not enjoy Kerala. “It’s supposed to be beautiful, but it’s not my scene,” he says.

On the work front, Saif is looking forward to the release of Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adi Purush.