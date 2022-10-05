scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role would be in Mahabharata: ‘If it’s made like Lord of The Rings…’

Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that he would be interested in starring in Mahabharata.

saif ali khanSaif Ali Khan says that he would like to be in Mahabharata. (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that while he doesn’t quite have a ‘dream role’, he would still be interested in being cast in Mahabharata. He added that this conversation has been going on with Ajay Devgn since 1999 movie Kachche Dhaage, and said that such a film would be a grand spectacle.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his dream role, Saif said, “I don’t think like that. I just think of what I am offered. I don’t really have a dream subject. I don’t think there’s any point thinking like that. But what I would like to do is act in Mahabharata, if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about that with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—in our generation, it’s the dream subject. We’ll get the Bombay film industry with the South, if that’s possible. Karana is more appealing to me, there are a lot of great characters.”

Also Read |Saif Ali Khan reveals why Vikram Vedha was exhausting, says Hrithik Roshan isn’t ‘human or normal’

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. A remake of the 2017 Tamil hit starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie sees a cop tracking down a gangster by the name of Vedha. While the film is struggling at the box office, it has received glowing reviews.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:36:04 pm
Next Story

Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika become parents to baby boy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement