Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role would be in Mahabharata: ‘If it’s made like Lord of The Rings…’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that while he doesn’t quite have a ‘dream role’, he would still be interested in being cast in Mahabharata. He added that this conversation has been going on with Ajay Devgn since 1999 movie Kachche Dhaage, and said that such a film would be a grand spectacle.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his dream role, Saif said, “I don’t think like that. I just think of what I am offered. I don’t really have a dream subject. I don’t think there’s any point thinking like that. But what I would like to do is act in Mahabharata, if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about that with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—in our generation, it’s the dream subject. We’ll get the Bombay film industry with the South, if that’s possible. Karana is more appealing to me, there are a lot of great characters.”

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. A remake of the 2017 Tamil hit starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie sees a cop tracking down a gangster by the name of Vedha. While the film is struggling at the box office, it has received glowing reviews.