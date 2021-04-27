Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit get second jab of vaccine against Covid-19, see photos

Saif Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit got the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine. (Photos: Varinder Chawla, Madhuri Dixit Nene/Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit got the second jab of vaccine against Covid-19 on Monday. Saif was seen stepping out from the jumbo Covid care facility in BKC, Mumbai after he got his vaccine.

Saif was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt and and jeans, and a face mask as he entered his car after getting vaccinated. The 50-year-old actor was one of the first few Bollywood actors to get vaccinated in March when the vaccines were made available for everyone above the age of 45. Back then, the actor was seen queuing up at a BMC vaccine facility in Bandra west.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you. 💉 #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/h62TM33laI — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 26, 2021

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media platforms to share a picture of herself getting jabbed and wrote, “Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you.”

Earlier the actor had share a picture of herself and her husband, Dr Nene, when they got their first shot of vaccines in March. Last week, as India started recording highest number of Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, Madhuri had shared a video showing the right way to wear a mask to keep oneself safe from getting infected.