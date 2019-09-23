Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan to release on October 18

Saif Ali Khan’s next, Laal Kaptaan, will now hit the theatres on October 18.

The movie, produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, was earlier scheduled to be released on October 11.

“Revenge is all he seeks and his HUNT reveals tomorrow, #LaalKaptaan, in theatres from 18th October,” Rai tweeted.

The filmmaker also shared a new poster of the movie which features Saif as a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hassan and Manav Vij are also a part of the cast.