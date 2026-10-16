‘Our bedroom smells like dhaba’: Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor obsessed with ghee

Kareena Kapoor Khan still blushes at the mere mention of actor-husband, Saif Ali Khan, and is often seen walking hand-in-hand with him. On October 16, the duo completed fourteen years of marriage, and to celebrate their anniversary, they appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Saif made a revelation about how his bedroom smells at night.

In a clip shared by Netflix India, host Kapil Sharma is seen asking Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan about what they eat because they always look refreshing. To which, Saif replied, “Nowadays, we get a lot of ghee’s supply.” Kareena intervenes by saying, “Gowardhan Ghee.” For the unversed, Saif had appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and won a free supply of ghee for two years. The actor’s happiness seemed immeasurable and host Amitabh Bachchan was also elated to see the actor get excited like a kid.