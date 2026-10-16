‘Our bedroom smells like dhaba’: Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor obsessed with ghee

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Kareena Kapoor Khan still blushes at the mere mention of actor-husband, Saif Ali Khan, and is often seen walking hand-in-hand with him. On October 16, the duo completed fourteen years of marriage, and to celebrate their anniversary, they appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Saif made a revelation about how his bedroom smells at night.
In a clip shared by Netflix India, host Kapil Sharma is seen asking Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan about what they eat because they always look refreshing. To which, Saif replied, “Nowadays, we get a lot of ghee’s supply.” Kareena intervenes by saying, “Gowardhan Ghee.” For the unversed, Saif had appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and won a free supply of ghee for two years. The actor’s happiness seemed immeasurable and host Amitabh Bachchan was also elated to see the actor get excited like a kid.
Kareena continued, “We consume ghee a lot in our house.” A surprised Kapil Sharma questioned, “Seriously, you eat ghee?” And, the Daayra actor replied, “Our children eat, we eat.” Saif Ali Khan requested if he could speak, and made a revelation about how Kareena uses ghee. He said, “She just doesn’t eat ghee but also rubs it on her feet every night.” Backing it, Kareena said, “It gives you a peaceful sleep,” and Saif jokingly said, “Imagine, this is such a romantic thing that our bedroom smells like dhaba every night.” This left everyone burst out of laughter.
Watch the clip here:
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On Instagram, too, the Heroine actor celebrated her fourteenth marriage anniversary by sharing a series of unseen pictures of her and Saif from their dating days, post-marriage photos, vacation snaps, moments with their sons, and some solo shots of Saif Ali Khan. She captioned this post: “Another year around the sun…Forever to go (sic)” with a red heart emoji and her signature rainbow emoji, and also tagged Saif Ali Khan’s account.
Check out Kareena’s Instagram post here:
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Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Riddhima Kapoor, among others commented on Kareena’s post.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot in 2012, and have two children, Taimur (9) and Jehangir (5). The Race actor has two children with former wife, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan (31) and Ibrahim Ali Khan (25). The children share a very special bond with each other, while Sara, on Koffee With Karan has shared that Kareena is like a “friend” to her.