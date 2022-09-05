Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor return to Mumbai after Pataudi vacation with Taimur and Jeh, watch

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after spending a week at Pataudi. They arrived at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family had been on vacation in their ancestral home in Pataudi, Haryana.

In a video posted by paps, Saif walks ahead of Kareena, who holds Taimur’s hand before he almost walks away. Meanwhile, Jeh is being carried by his nanny and both the boys are twinning in blue. When they reach the car, Taimur sits on Saif’s lap, while Jeh sits next to Kareena at the back. Saif waves to the camera as they leave the airport.

Kareena had been updating her fans from Pataudi regularly. She had shared a video of herself playing badminton with Saif at the palace and captioned it, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad.” In another post, Taimur picks radish from their farm. “Garam garam mooli ke parathe (piping hot parathas filled with radish) with ghee for lunch.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to perform at the box office. She has Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Saif is prepping for the release of his film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film will release on September 30.