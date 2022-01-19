What Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu discuss, Soha jokes ‘inheritance’

Soha Ali Khan had a tongue-in-cheek response when asked about the kind of conversations she has with her husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor during their dinner parties. She joked that they discuss ‘inheritance’. Soha is the youngest child of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, while Saif is the oldest.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Soha was asked what she, Saif, Kareena and Kunal talk about the most at the dinner table. She responded flippantly, “Inheritance.” Soha also opened up about her favourite memories with her father, Mansoor. She recalled how during her Oxford graduation, she didn’t have the right attire that included black socks. Her father took off his own socks and gave them to her and she walked down the cathedral in the Sheldonian Theatre. She also spoke about the praise that her father had received for his prowess on the cricket field, that came from Naseeruddin Shah, who read a lot about him. She said that Mansoor had a sense of patriotism and pride, in being an Indian.

Soha was also asked to choose between Madhavan, who she had worked with in Rang De Basanti, and Emraan Hashmi, her Tum Mile co-star. Soha said that it would be Emraan as she had different notions about him. Asked why she had pre-conceived negative notions about him, she answered that she thought that he would wake up late and not really learn his lines and he wouldn’t be such a good actor. “I really don’t know why, I hadn’t seen a lot of his work. But he was really understated and very good to work with,” she said.

Soha made her digital debut with the Zee 5 show, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which starred Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Naseeruddin Shah,