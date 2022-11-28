scorecardresearch
When Saif Ali Khan ‘joked’ about Kareena Kapoor’s kiss with Akshay Kumar in Kambakkht Ishq: ‘It got cut, otherwise…’

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had appeared together on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, where they discussed about intimacy in movies.

kareena kapoorSaif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had opened up about intimacy on screen. (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

Intimacy on screen has always been a delicate subject, especially in Hindi movies, and more so among working actors who happen to be partners in real life as well. In an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who were then only dating and were yet to tie the knot, got candid about kissing on screen.

When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked the pair if it ever becomes an issue between them when they both have to perform intimate scenes with other actors, Kareena said that the two have had discussions about the same, and that she gave him a fair warning before the trial of the 2009 release Kambakkht Ishq about the kiss scenes that were filmed featuring her and co-star Akshay Kumar.

“We are very open with whatever we do. I had warned him that this is what is there in the film (about Kambakkht Ishq), before the trial I had told him. He said ‘listen it is your work,’ but after that we both spoke and decided…” “Not to snog on screen,” Saif added helpfully as KJo laughed. “It does kind of annoy you, you don’t want that stress,” Kareena finished.

Meanwhile, Saif recalled the ‘worst kiss’ on screen which he shared with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum and said, “If you can’t go all the way, then you shouldn’t go a little bit of the way” while adding “Lovemaking is a different kind of art.” Later, both Saif and Kareena lightly bantered over his kiss with Deepika Padukone from Love Aaj Kal. Saif defended the scene and said,”It was such a small kiss, the kiss from Kambakkht Ishq got cut, otherwise I don’t know if I would be sitting here even.” Kareena then smiled and concluded their discussion on the matter with, “Okay, no arguments about that.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked in multiple films together, including Kurbaan, Tashan and Agent Vinod.

