Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s London vacation just got a whole lot more exciting

Only recently we saw photos of Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with little Taimur Ali Khan on a vacation in London. Now, the other Kapoors have also joined them. The photos of Saifeena have been flooding fan pages for the past few days. But the best ones were posted by Kareena’s sister Karisma on Instagram. The photos feature Babita and Randhir Kapoor, along with Karisma’s kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Karisma posted two photos – one with her big fat family and the other one with her baby sister Kareena. However, we did miss Taimur in the pics, just like her aunt who even wrote in one of the captions – “missing taimur”.

Check out the photos posted by Karisma Kapoor from London

Kareena and Saif made the most of their London holiday by mixing work and pleasure. A few days back, their photos from the sets of an ad shoot went viral.

Check out the clicks from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ad film shoot

(All pics courtesy fan pages)

That’s not all! Kareena, who has been bonded well with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor and her producer sister Rhea Kapoor, also caught up with the two in London. Some photos from their dinner date and shopping spree made way to the internet too.

Both Kareena and Sonam are currently riding high on the success of Veere Di Wedding. In its third week, the female-buddy film has entered the list of the highest grossers of 2018.

