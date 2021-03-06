Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor host Ibrahim’s birthday bash, Aryan Khan, Sara arrive in style

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on Friday and the Bollywood star and actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure the birthday boy was treated to an evening with people that matter. Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Ahan Shetty and Alaya F were among those who were seen at the bash..

Saif and Kareena, who welcomed their second child last month, hosted the party for Ibrahim at their residence in Mumbai, and of course the paparazzi was stationed outside to snap the guests. The first ones to arrive were the birthday boy and actor-sister Sara Ali Khan. While Ibrahim paired a tee with a denim jacket and black trousers, Sara opted for a sky blue halter dress with star imprints. The affectionate sister arrived with her younger brother hand-in-hand as they posed for the camerapersons.

Ibrahim was seen in a fun mood as he teased Sara, who was trying to strike the perfect ‘actor’ pose for the paparazzi. Ibrahim stood next to Sara with his back facing the camera as he showed off “Birthday boy” written on the back of his jacket. Seeing her brother’s goofy side, Sara patted his back and asked him to pose properly for the pictures.

The highlight of the evening, however, turned out to be superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan as he arrived for the party. Aryan was dressed in a casual black T-shirt paired with jeans. Seemingly averse to limelight, Aryan didn’t pose for paparazzi and headed straight to Saif and Kareena’s house as he was greeted by two friends near the entrance.

Besides Aryan, Ibrahim’s other industry friends like Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty with girlfriend Tanya Shroff, Alaya F, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan also attended the star (kids)-studded party.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan posted heart-warming birthday wishes for Ibrahim on social media. Sara who fondly calls Ibrahim, Iggy Potter, had shared a picture of the football-themed birthday cake. Sharing the boomerang video on her Instagram stories, Sara had written, “I love my little brother.” While Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories to wish Ibrahim. She shared a black-and-white stylised picture of Ibrahim and wrote, “Happy Birthday Handsome”.