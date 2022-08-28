scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor fly off for a vacation with children Taimur and Jeh, watch video

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at the airport with their kids Taimur and Jeh as they geared up for their holiday.

kareena kapoor, saif ali khan, taimurSaif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were spotted at the airport.

It’s family time for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as the couple flew off for a vacation with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family was spotted at the airport on Saturday looking gorgeous in their casuals. Jeh dozed off while on his way to the airport from his home, Taimur joined his parents as they posed together for the paps.

Saif and Kareena went the classic way for their airport look. While the Vikram Vedha actor picked a black t-shirt with blue jeans, Bebo was dressed in a white oversized shirt which she wore with a tank top and blue denim. Taimur matched his parents’ style quotient with his red and white check shirt and jeans. He also wore a black cap and looked quite comfortable as the cameras went crazy clicking him.

Fans also had a field day discussing the family’s appearance on social media. As a paparazzo account shared the video of the family walking inside the airport, social media users dropped comments like, “Such an adorable family!”, “Perfect family” and “what a beautiful family.” Others also discussed Taimur and his expressions, as someone wrote, , “Taimur so cute lol his look u can tell he really hates the paparazzis. 😂 ” and another added, “Taimur ‘s swag 🔥😎 and and the way he is looking at the paps is funny 😂 .”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is set for Vikram Vedha, where he will pair up with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He also has Adipurush next in the pipeline. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha may have gotten her rave reviews but the Aamir Khan-starrer unfortunately tanked at the box office. The actor now is looking forward to her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s film that will drop on Netflix soon.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 09:12:12 am
