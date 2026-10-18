‘What is your educational status?’: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor bicker over Taimur’s studies

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they shared some hilarious anecdotes about their family life. During the conversation, Saif revealed how Kareena’s opinion about their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, and his studies keeps changing throughout the day. The actor also joked about his own academic performance, while Kareena expressed her wish for one of their sons to become a cricketer.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor’s changing opinions, Saif said, “Her personality changes, at least, thrice a day. One morning, she suddenly started telling me, ‘You have to talk to Taimur seriously because he isn’t focussing on studies.’ And, in the evening, I told him, ‘Listen, Taimur, I have to talk to you, you have to concentrate on your studies a bit more.’ Kareena says mid-conversation, ‘He concentrates more on sports.’”

The Haiwaan actor continued, “So, then she says, ‘No, no, he’s fine. He works very hard. Why are you telling him this?’” Recalling his reaction, Saif added, “And I am just looking in shock, thinking, ‘What?’” His anecdote left everyone in splits.

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Host Kapil Sharma then asked Saif Ali Khan whether he was good at studies. The actor had a witty response: “Had I been good in studies, I wouldn’t have joined the film industry.” His remark left Kareena surprised. “Hello? What do you mean?” she asked.

Saif immediately apologised, saying, “Sorry, that’s a big insult.” He then turned the question on Kareena, asking, “What is your educational status?” The Daayra actor explained that things were different when she and her sister Karisma Kapoor entered the film industry. “It’s not that. I feel back then the times were different. A lot of us actors would graduate grade 10 and join the industry.”

When Kapil pointed out that Kareena was quite young when she began her acting career, she replied, “19. In fact, Karisma was 15 when she joined the industry, but now times have changed.” Saif then remarked sarcastically, “It feels so nice that you don’t have to be a university graduate.”

The conversation took another turn when Navjot Singh Sidhu cited the example of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who studied up to Class 10 before going on to achieve remarkable success in cricket. Agreeing with Sidhu, Saif said, “Yeh dekho” (Look at this). The actor then expressed relief that his children were not watching the show.

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Kareena added, “That’s what I thought. I just hope Tim isn’t watching this show; otherwise, next time, he will say, ‘Mujhe Sachin Tendulkar jaisa banna hai’ (I want to be like Sachin Tendulkar).” Saif chimed in, saying, “We want him (Taimur) to be like Sachin Tendulkar — the cricketer.”

Kapil then joked that Saif would have become a cricketer had he not pursued acting. Saif quipped, “In that case, my career would have ended 20 years ago.” Kareena, however, expressed hope that one of their sons would take up cricket professionally. “I wish, and I hope that at least one of my sons becomes a cricketer,” she said. The couple has two sons, Taimur (9) and Jehangir (5).

Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, was a right-handed batsman who captained the Indian Test cricket team at the age of 21.