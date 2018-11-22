Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra and others celebrate Baazaar success

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Baazaar, says that he feels very happy whenever his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan calls him beautiful. Saif was interacting with the media at the success party of Baazaar along with Chitrangada Singh, Abbas-Mustan, Nushrat Bharucha, Rohan Mehra, Nikhil Advani, Gauravv K Chawla, Milap Zaveri and Anannd Pandit on Wednesday.

When asked about his reaction to the comments made by Kareena recently that both Saif and his daughter Sara from his former wife Amrita are a deadly combination of beauty and brains, he said, “I feel very happy whenever she calls me beautiful.”

Reacting to the success of Baazaar, he said, “I am actually really happy as Anand ji (Pandit – Producer) called me and said he wanted to have a small core celebration for the team. The film is also a slightly different themed film as it’s not the regular movie. It’s about the stock market which was a different and brave subject.”

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is soon going to make her Hindi film debut with Kedarnath. His little son Taimur Ali Khan has also wowed people with his adorable and cute looks. Asked if the Pataudi trend is ruling the Internet, he said, “I don’t know..I think the Pataudis are mainly to play cricket so, it would be Tagore trend if anything.”

On the work front, Kareena is entering a new space with her new radio show titled What Women Want while Saif is busy shooting for the second season of Sacred Games which will be streamed on Netflix.