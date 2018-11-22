Toggle Menu
Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra and others celebrate Baazaar successhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/saif-ali-khan-kareena-kapoor-baazaar-success-5459194/

Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra and others celebrate Baazaar success

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is happy about the success of his recent release Baazaar.

Saif Ali Khan attended Baazaar success bash in Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan attended Baazaar’s success bash in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Baazaar, says that he feels very happy whenever his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan calls him beautiful. Saif was interacting with the media at the success party of Baazaar along with Chitrangada Singh, Abbas-Mustan, Nushrat Bharucha, Rohan Mehra, Nikhil Advani, Gauravv K Chawla, Milap Zaveri and Anannd Pandit on Wednesday.

When asked about his reaction to the comments made by Kareena recently that both Saif and his daughter Sara from his former wife Amrita are a deadly combination of beauty and brains, he said, “I feel very happy whenever she calls me beautiful.”

Reacting to the success of Baazaar, he said, “I am actually really happy as Anand ji (Pandit – Producer) called me and said he wanted to have a small core celebration for the team. The film is also a slightly different themed film as it’s not the regular movie. It’s about the stock market which was a different and brave subject.”

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is soon going to make her Hindi film debut with Kedarnath. His little son Taimur Ali Khan has also wowed people with his adorable and cute looks. Asked if the Pataudi trend is ruling the Internet, he said, “I don’t know..I think the Pataudis are mainly to play cricket so, it would be Tagore trend if anything.”

Advertising

On the work front, Kareena is entering a new space with her new radio show titled What Women Want while Saif is busy shooting for the second season of Sacred Games which will be streamed on Netflix.

saif ali khan on baazaar
Saif Ali Khan heaped praise on his latest film Baazaar. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Chitrangada Singh looked pretty as she posed for the shutterbugs at the success bash of Baazaar. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Chitrangada Singh looked pretty as she posed for shutterbugs at the success bash of Baazaar. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
rohan mehra baazaar
Rohan Mehra made a stylish appearance at the success bash of Baazaar. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
BAAZAAR success bash
Director duo Abbas-Mustan were also spotted at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
nikhil advani at baazaar success bash
Nikhil Advani marked his presence at the Baazaar success bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
nushrat bharucha at baazaar success bash
Nushrat Bharucha was among the guests at the bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android