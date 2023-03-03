scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Saif Ali Khan says ‘come into our bedroom’ as paparazzi follows him, Kareena Kapoor to their building. Watch

Saif Ali Khan had a hilarious reply for the paps who kept following him and Kareena Kapoor Khan to their building.

kareena kapoor, saif ali khanKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended a birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stylish appearance at Malaika-Amrita Arora’s mother Joyce’s 70th birthday bash. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Saif’s hilarious and witty reply to the paps who followed the couple to their building. 

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Saif and Kareena, who were twinning in black, are seen returning from the bash. The couple, who were holding hands, were seen trying to quickly make their way to the building. However, the photographers kept clicking them and also followed them to their building. 

Saif, who usually does not react, snapped at the paps and said, “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to our bedroom).” One of the photographers then said, “Saif sir, hum aapse pyaar karte hai (Saif sir, we love you),” to which Saif replied, “Hum bhi aapse pyaar karte hai (We too love you).” However, the couple was all smiles and they waved goodbye to the paps. 

Kareena, who did not give any reaction, was donning a black dress with metallic embellishment and Saif was seen in a simple black kurta.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. Next, he will be seen in director Om Raut’s Adipurush in which he will play the role of Raavan. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. 

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 14:49 IST
Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
