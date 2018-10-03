Saif Ali Khan: Jawani Janeman is going to be as exciting as it gets

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Baazaar. Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Baazaar.

Saif Ali Khan is flying high after the success of his Netflix show Sacred Games. As he awaits the release of his upcoming film Baazaar, here is the latest news from his kitty. Saif, who has produced films like Love Aaj Kal, Agent Vinod and Go Goa Gone, has now announced his new production banner, Black Knight Films in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

Saif is collaborating with his producer friend Jay for a three-film deal. The duo has in the past worked together on Race and Race 2. Saif will also star in their first production titled Jawani Janeman which is being touted as a family comedy and will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistan fame.



In a statement, Saif said, “I’ve never shied away from alternate genres and avant-garde scripts, and this is going to be as exciting as it gets. Jay and I have been planning this for a while now and with Jawani Janeman, we found just the right project to produce together.”

Jay added, “I really look forward to this collaboration, as Saif has been a friend for many years. Apart from being an immensely talented star, he is also a sharp entrepreneur. His intelligence and artistic sensibility will be a huge asset to the films we have partnered on.”

Jawani Janeman will go on floors in the first half of 2019. It will also star a new face as Saif’s daughter in the movie.

Saif’s next film Baazaar is set to release on October 26.

