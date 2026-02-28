‘Saif Ali Khan wouldn’t turn up on set’: Director says he didn’t ask actor to break up with his girlfriend, reveals why he fired him from debut film

When Saif Ali Khan was to make his debut in the movies in the early 1990s, the film industry was quite keen to take him on. However, the actor was fired from his debut film Bekhudi, which also starred Kajol. Saif later made his debut with Parampara, but the baggage of Bekhudi followed him around for a while. The actor has previously said that director Rahul Rawail fired him from the film because of a condition – break up with his girlfriend or do the film. Saif had then said that he chose to leave the film. However, more than three decades later, Rahul has shared his side of the story. He revealed that he fired Saif because the newcomer was ‘irresponsible’ and wouldn’t show up for the shoot. The director also spoke about Kumar Gaurav’s debut film Love Story, which was ghost directed by him, and said that it was actor Rajendra Kumar who ruined his son’s career.

Excerpts:

Rahul, it’s 45 years of your blockbuster Love Story, why didn’t you take credit as director?

It’s a long story. And it’s something which Rajendra Kumar wanted. And he manipulated me into withdrawing my name, but it’s okay. I did withdraw my name. And I’m proud of it. Yeah, but people today don’t. Nobody’s got the guts. How can you say that if something didn’t work, it is because of you. You’re the director. And if you’re not happy with something, you should resign from it.

Were you happy with the end-product?

Absolutely. I was very happy with the end product. It was exactly what I had envisaged. I mean, what I had cut was what the audience saw. There’s nothing Rajendra Kumar did because (sound recordist) Mangesh Desai told him, you’ll be a fool if you change anything in this.

So it was exactly your cut and still your name was missing?

There was just one scene that he shot without me, which Sawan Kumar Tak shot for him. That was the stupid scene at the end where the boy and girl are getting married and the whole family gets together. That’s it. One small scene.

I remember as a student, Rahulji, this was one film where me and my friend had to return from the theater at least six times. I swear, this one and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, we returned multiple times. So I’m extremely upset with you for that.

(Laughs) I’m very happy this happened. It was a massive blockbuster. See, it’s very difficult to say why people liked the film. It’s really a difficult thing to point out. I think it’s the overall film worked for them. The music by RD Burman played a big role. But, you know, there are films also where the music is great but the films don’t work, like Satyam Shivam Sundaram or the subsequent films of Kumar Gaurav. But the thing is that in a film, everything has to slot into the correct framework.

Dacait was your best film but it didn’t work.

I’m proud of every film I’ve made. Whether they work or not, I’m proud of every film I’ve written.

Amit Kumar once told me that RD Burman hated the music of Love Story.

Who told you? Amit Kumar, the singer. No, no. It was the best thing which happened to the film. The song “Yaad aa rahi hai” was a rage.

What did you think of Kumar Gaurav and Vijeta Pandita as actors? If you ask me, very frankly, I didn’t think much of them.

I thought Kumar Gaurav was good, but he had to be handled the correct way. And I think the person who screwed up his career was his father. Subhash Ghai had written Hero for Kumar Gaurav. And Rajendra Kumar said no to it.

Rajendra Kumar said no to it?

Yeah.

And what was the reason?

Nobody knows. He didn’t like it. See with Dharmendra, maybe he didn’t like something narrated to him. But he never told Sunny, do this or don’t do this. He never interfered. Raj Kapoor would not even hear what Rishi Kapoor was doing. He just left it to him. Rajendra Kumar was a frustrated man. Apart from the credit for Love Story, which I didn’t get, the film was successful. So, you know, people vibe with the young love, and that’s what made me most happy.

You have worked with many newcomers, including Aishwarya Rai?

You have to work hard with new people. And sometimes, you have a pleasant experience. Sometimes, you don’t.

Rahul Rawail opened up about why he fired Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Express Archives) Rahul Rawail opened up about why he fired Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Express Archives)

You are known to be a very hard taskmaster. I remember Saif Ali Khan telling me, that you were directing him in Bekhudi and you threw him out. Saif said you threw him out was because he had a girlfriend. Is that correct?

No, that’s wrong. Saif was wrong about it. He was irresponsible. He did not turn up for the shooting, which really stressed me out. At that time, he used to do that a lot. But he has done very well. I’m very happy with him. He’s changed over the years. When I’m working, I expect people to do their work.

Where would you place Love Story in your repertoire?

I am doing a retrospective of my films at Lovely Professional University in Chandigarh. They are screening Betaab, Arjun and Dacait, and Biwi O Biwi, which is a completely different genre. I still get a lot of mail about it. So, these are the four films. But I also like my Anjaam, Arjun Pandit and Love Story.

You haven’t directed a film in a while.

Yeah. I’d love to direct a film, but I think nobody wants me. Nobody offers me a film. Because half the people think that I am immobile and I’m not well, which is a completely false notion. My weight has come down to 86 kgs. But nobody offers me a film. I wish somebody would.