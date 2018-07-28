Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan joins Instagram

After Aishwarya Rai, the latest Bollywood actor to join social media site Instagram is Saif Ali Khan. The actor’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to the photo and video sharing app and posted an Insta story which read, “@saifpataudi Finally.”
While the actor is yet to share something on the social media site, a google document on his handle informs that the handle will be managed by Saif’s PR and Instagram Management team, and not personally by him. However, to interact with his fans directly, there will be a live session hosted every month on Instagram. During the live, the fans and the actor’s followers will be free to ask the star questions about himself and his upcoming projects.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is being lauded for his role of the cop Sartaj Singh in the Netflix series Scared Games. Though the official confirmation is still awaited, Saif has spoken on various occasions that he is completely ready to play Sartaj for the second season of the show. The actor will next be seen in NH10 director Navdeep Singh’s upcoming movie, where he reportedly plays a ‘sadhu’.
“I play a naga sadhu in Navdeep’s next film. So, I’ve grown a beard and Kareena says she likes it but both she and Taimur have stopped kissing me. When I ask Taimur to kiss me on my hands, he does. But whenever I ask him to give me a kiss on my cheeks, he kisses my forehead,” the actor told DNA recently.
