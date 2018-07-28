Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan joins Instagram

After Aishwarya Rai, the latest Bollywood actor to join social media site Instagram is Saif Ali Khan. The actor’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to the photo and video sharing app and posted an Insta story which read, “@saifpataudi Finally.”

While the actor is yet to share something on the social media site, a google document on his handle informs that the handle will be managed by Saif’s PR and Instagram Management team, and not personally by him. However, to interact with his fans directly, there will be a live session hosted every month on Instagram. During the live, the fans and the actor’s followers will be free to ask the star questions about himself and his upcoming projects.