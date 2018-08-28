Saif Ali Khan looks quite menacing in the first look of Hunter

Saif Ali Khan is playing a Naga Sadhu in Hunter. (Image credit: Mumbai Mirror) Saif Ali Khan is playing a Naga Sadhu in Hunter. (Image credit: Mumbai Mirror)

After playing Sartaj Singh in Netflix’s Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for his next project, Hunter. Directed by Navdeep Singh, Hunter has Saif playing a Naga Sadhu.

His look from the film was captured by Mumbai Mirror and it looks quite intriguing. Sporting dreadlocks and a long beard, Saif is dressed in worn-out clothes here. His dreadlocks are held together by a bandana. This is Hunter’s second schedule after the first schedule was wrapped up in Rajasthan. A source from the set of Hunter told Mirror, “Saif kicked off work around 9am and the shoot went on till late evening. For the ongoing schedule, Rajasthan has been recreated in the studio and he is currently shooting an action sequence.”

In many of his recent interviews, Saif Ali Khan explained that he was growing his beard for his role in Hunter. The actor said that he had to grow a real beard so the fake one could be attached to it. The success of Sacred Games has certainly revived Saif’s career as many of his films had not been performing well at the box office in the recent past. His Baazaar is yet to release in the theatres.

Navdeep Singh, the director of Hunter, is known for helming the 2015 film NH10 starring Anushka Sharma and the critically acclaimed film Manorama Six Feet Under.

