Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan react to comparisons with R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi ahead of Vikram Vedha: ‘Every star in the galaxy…’

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan reacted to comparisons with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, ahead of the release of this week’s Vikram Vedha remake. The film is based on the Tamil original, in which Madhavan played the cop character now being played by Saif. Vijay Sethupathi played the ‘villain’ in the original, with Hrithik Roshan stepping into his shoes in the remake. Both films have been directed by Pushkar-Gayathri.

In a media interaction, Saif praised Madhavan’s performance in the original film, and said that far from being nervous about the comparisons, he welcomes them. “Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it.”

Hrithik also responded to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi’s performance in the original and said, “There is nothing I can do about it. I have done my part. The only thing in my control is to do my best. That’s all. There’s a prayer I say every day: ‘give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference’. Once I know that, I am content.”

In an earlier interview, Madhavan had said that he trusts Pushkar-Gayathri to honour the original and still bring something new to the table. “Saif is very charming and I think he’s going to bring a new dimension to the role that I haven’t seen before,” Madhavan told Pinkvilla, adding, “I trust the team involved to really come up with absolutely new because they have the greatest ability to do it. Pushkar and Gayathri will not give you a normal product. I think it will be a flavour that the Hindi film industry will appreciate and I’m very keen to see what Hrithik and Saif have brought to the role.”

Vikram Vedha will be released in theatres on Friday. The film is a remake of Pushkar-Gayathri’s Tamil original, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, and also features Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf.