Saif Ali Khan hosts Sunday brunch; Soha and Saba Ali Khan miss Kareena Kapoor-Jeh Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan hosted a brunch at his residence on Sunday. Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Saba Ali Khan joined Saif and Taimur Ali Khan for the family time.

The Pataudis had a great Sunday together and Soha gave us a sneak peek of the brunch.

Sharing the photos, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course !!!”

While the family was seen enjoying a meal together, the dad-daughter duo Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were seen enjoying some pool time.

In the comments section of the post, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “First pic taken by ..yours truly too 😁… Loved this Sunday n missed those not there. ❤️.”

Saba shared more photos and wrote, “Special times..and a Sunday brunch with family… ❤️ Missed Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan n Jeh Baba. #sunday #funday.”

Inside photos from Pataudis’ get-together:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London with her younger son Jeh as she is shooting for director Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller.

In an earlier interview, Kareena shared that it’s Saif Ali Khan’s turn to take care of five-year-old Taimur as she heads off for work.

“One parent is always there. Saif finished Adipurush and now it’s time for me to work. We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do,” shared Kareena in an interview with Pinkvilla.