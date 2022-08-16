Saif Ali Khan helps son Taimur build his ‘first-ever rock band stage’, Kareena Kapoor gives peek at their family time

August 16, 2022 9:22:28 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpses of how her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan spent Independence Day with his sons Taimur and Jeh. The Pataudi family seemed to have spent some quality time together during the holiday.
Kareena shared an adorable video on Instagram, and wrote, “This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did 😁 Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper 🤘🏼🎸🥁🎤🎵Reuse, recycle, be free… ♥️♻️#FamilyTime.”
View this post on Instagram
The video is made up of shots of Saif playing with his five-year-old son Taimur. The two are seen totally engrossed in setting up a stage inside a carton, where they are placing small figurines of a rock band.
Kareena often gives a peek into how Saif spends time with his children Taimur and Jeh, and also with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, when the diva appeared on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan, she spoke about Saif’s equation with his children and how he balances his time with all four of them. She had said, “Saif has had a child every decade, he balances it out beautifully, like he says. And it’s like if sometimes we’re all together, that’s great. Sometimes if he wants to have time alone, like grab a coffee or ger an hour or two alone with Sara, he’ll always tell me. He’ll be like I’m sitting with her, I’m going to be alone or I’m going to chill, I want to give her that particular time. They have been on holidays together. I think it is important for them to bond. They have everything but they have just one father. And it is so important for Saif also to give each of his children that time.”
The father of four, Saif Ali Khan turns 52 today. His eldest daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan, who was in the USA to celebrate her birthday, has returned to India just in time to celebrate her father’s birthday and then get back to work.
On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with Prabhas.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Epic Games to offer FIFA 23 to players who pre-ordered game at ‘incorrect price’
Priyanka Chopra says she is excited to share the stage with Nick Jonas for Global Citizen music festival: ‘It’s the first time….’
Ketan Mehta reflects on ‘turbulent times’ in the country: Polarisation of this kind is dangerous for society
Seven nutritionist-approved monsoon superfoods that are a must-have
The rise of the worker productivity score
No corruption at Central level under PM Modi: Maharashtra Governor
Impact of FIFA ban: No U-17 women’s World Cup, isolation of national teams, no new foreigner signings in leagues
Delhi News Live Updates: City records 1,227 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 14.57%
While You Were Asleep: Liverpool draw 1-1 vs Palace, Afghanistan level series with Ireland and Williams-Raducanu match postponed in Cincinnati
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Third leg of Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad on Wednesday
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what a desi dark comedy looks like