Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Saif Ali Khan helps son Taimur build his ‘first-ever rock band stage’, Kareena Kapoor gives peek at their family time

Kareena Kapoor gives a sneak peek into how birthday boy Saif Ali Khan spent his holiday playing with his son Taimur Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 9:22:28 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan- Taimur- jehSaif Ali Khan spends quality time with son Taimur. (Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpses of how her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan spent Independence Day with his sons Taimur and Jeh. The Pataudi family seemed to have spent some quality time together during the holiday.

Kareena shared an adorable video on Instagram, and wrote, “This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did 😁 Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper 🤘🏼🎸🥁🎤🎵Reuse, recycle, be free… ♥️♻️#FamilyTime.”

The video is made up of shots of Saif playing with his five-year-old son Taimur. The two are seen totally engrossed in setting up a stage inside a carton, where they are placing small figurines of a rock band.

Kareena often gives a peek into how Saif spends time with his children Taimur and Jeh, and also with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, when the diva appeared on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan, she spoke about Saif’s equation with his children and how he balances his time with all four of them. She had said, “Saif has had a child every decade, he balances it out beautifully, like he says. And it’s like if sometimes we’re all together, that’s great. Sometimes if he wants to have time alone, like grab a coffee or ger an hour or two alone with Sara, he’ll always tell me. He’ll be like I’m sitting with her, I’m going to be alone or I’m going to chill, I want to give her that particular time. They have been on holidays together. I think it is important for them to bond. They have everything but they have just one father. And it is so important for Saif also to give each of his children that time.”

The father of four, Saif Ali Khan turns 52 today. His eldest daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan, who was in the USA to celebrate her birthday, has returned to India just in time to celebrate her father’s birthday and then get back to work.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with Prabhas.

 

 

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 09:22:28 am

