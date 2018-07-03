Saif Ali Khan’s Boris is ready to return in Go Goa Gone 2

Saif Ali Khan will return as Boris in Go Goa Gone 2. Saif Ali Khan will return as Boris in Go Goa Gone 2.

It was in 2013 that Go Goa Gone released and gave the Indian audience a unique zombie comedy. The film was loved and Saif Ali Khan’s Boris became an instant favourite. Posing as a Russian who is actually from Delhi, Saif managed to make the audience laugh. Saif has now announced that he will return as Boris in the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

In an interview with DNA, Saif said, “We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It’s an exciting idea and I’ve really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I’ll be on a different mission. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second installment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script.”

The first film was directed by Raj & DK and also starred Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari. Saif has shared that the characters played by Vir and Kunal will be seen in the sequel as well.

Go Goa Gone was a quirky comedy and appealed to the audience because of its unique sense of humour. The music by Sachin-Jigar was also quite a hit.

The first film was centered around a rave party where everyone turns into zombies. It was promoted as India’s first zombie comedy. Saif also shared that the filming of this project will start in January 2019. If the sequel will also be a zombie-based film is yet to be seen but with Boris at the helm, the audience can expect an exciting adventure.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s digital debut Sacred Games starts streaming on Netflix from July 6.

