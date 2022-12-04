Saif Ali Khan forgets to mention wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in his list of favourite actresses, here’s how she reacted

Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, and apart from walking the red carpet, the couple also championed the initiative that supported women’s parity. Saif said at the event that cinema is empty without women and also listed his favourite actresses which included Audrey Hepburn, Marlene Dietrich and of course Kareena.

When Saif was questioned about women and their contribution in cinema, the actor said, “Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron…” Kareena interrupted and said, “to your wife!” Saif then corrected himself and added, “and to my beautiful wife.”

The Vikram Vedha actor also gave an example of his mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and said, “My mum, her first movie (Apur Sansar) was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me.”

Kareena also spoke about the same and said, “So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere.”

The film festival kickstarted on December 1 and Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra and others attended the opening ceremony. Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor will be present at the closing ceremony of the festival.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha and will next be seen in Adipurush. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.