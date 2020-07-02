Saif Ali Khan: Even I have been a victim of nepotism

Saif Ali Khan says there is inequality in India that needs to be explored. (Photo: APH Images). Saif Ali Khan says there is inequality in India that needs to be explored. (Photo: APH Images).

Actor Saif Ali Khan has weighed in on the nepotism debate that has picked up steam again after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

Kangana Ranaut has spoken several times against the alleged nepotism that she says is prevalent in Bollywood, blaming people like Karan Johar who, according to her, was the “flag-bearer of nepotism”.

After Sushant’s death, Kangana even hinted at people who were putting suicidal thoughts into the actor’s mind.

In a recent interaction with The New Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism. He said, “He was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was.”

Saif added, “I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it, but people aren’t interested in that. I hope the tide is over and better things shine through. There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism, but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd