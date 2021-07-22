Inside Saif Ali Khan’s Eid celebration with sons Jeh, Taimur and Ibrahim, daughter Sara Ali Khan

Pataudis' Eid celebration: Saif Ali Khan posed with his kids, Kareena with a friend, and Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a photo that featured her father Saif Ali Khan, along with all her siblings, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.This is the first time that Saif Ali Khan posed with all his four children for a photo.

Sara captioned the photo, “Eid Mubarak 🤗🤗🤗 May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity 💙🧿💜💟☮️ Inshallah hoping for better times for us all🤲🤝 #staysafe #gratitude.” While earlier a photo of Kareena with Jeh had gone viral, Sara had covered his face with a shushing emoji in her latest picture. Jeh was born in February this year and his name was revealed only recently.

This is the first photo of Saif’s four children, of whom Sara and Ibrahim are from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

While Kareena was missing from the photo, she appears to have been with a friend, Namrata Zakaria, going by her latest photo on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram and shared her looks for the Eid celebrations. Soha shared some photos of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s on her Instagram story.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a video in which she was seen reading a page from her upcoming book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Her book captures her journey during both her pregnancies