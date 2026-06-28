‘Dangerous role’: Saif Ali Khan drops a major update on Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, one of the most popular on-screen pairings of the 1990s and 2000s, are set to reunite after 17 years in the upcoming thriller Haiwaan. The film marks their seventh collaboration after Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat (1998), Aarzoo (1999) and Tashan (2008). As fans eagerly await their reunion, Saif recently opened up about working with Akshay again.

During a chat with Variety India, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that Haiwaan feels completely different from their previous films. “We’re very lucky that he’s playing this part in the movie. It’s even more exciting because it’s a dangerous, negative role, and I haven’t seen him do that very often. I’m very excited to see it,” he shared.