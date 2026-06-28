Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Dangerous role’: Saif Ali Khan drops a major update on Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar
Actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming Priyadarshan film Haiwaan.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, one of the most popular on-screen pairings of the 1990s and 2000s, are set to reunite after 17 years in the upcoming thriller Haiwaan. The film marks their seventh collaboration after Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat (1998), Aarzoo (1999) and Tashan (2008). As fans eagerly await their reunion, Saif recently opened up about working with Akshay again.
During a chat with Variety India, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that Haiwaan feels completely different from their previous films. “We’re very lucky that he’s playing this part in the movie. It’s even more exciting because it’s a dangerous, negative role, and I haven’t seen him do that very often. I’m very excited to see it,” he shared.
Talking about their decades-long bond and friendship, Saif Ali Khan called Akshay Kumar a ‘brother’ and added, “I love Akshay. He’s like an elder brother to me. We have seen each other before. We go all the way back. There’s a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has. We have just gone through so much together. We have always had great chemistry.”
ALSO READ | Not Saif Ali Khan, this is who Priyadarshan actually wanted to cast in Haiwaan
While Haiwaan is a serious film, both Saif and Akshay would often fool around on the set and get playfully scolded by director Priyadarshan. “Priyan sir gets a bit dismissive of us. He says, ‘You’re behaving like naughty children.’ Akshay says, ‘He brings that out in me.’ I tell him, ‘You bring that out in me.’ We’ve been talking rubbish ever since we met on the set. When we’re alone, we’re a bit more mature. But together…,” he recalled.
When asked if fans can expect the duo’s signature comedic chemistry, Saif Ali Khan clarified that Haiwaan explores a completely different dynamic. “This film doesn’t rely on that comedic chemistry, which is also good because I think that has had its time,” he said.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is set to hit theatres on September 11 this year. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, starring Mohanlal and Samuthirakani.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05