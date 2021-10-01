Saif Ali Khan confirms son Ibrahim’s entry in Bollywood: ‘He is assisting on a Karan Johar movie’

Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that his son Ibrahim is the latest member of the family to become a part of Bollywood. He said that he is assisting Karan Johar on a movie. He, however, did not reveal the name of the said movie.

While speaking to TV host and presenter Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Saif was asked about his equation with his kids.

He answered, “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation.”

Sara is already deep into the film industry, with many films to her name. She debuted in 2018 with romance-disaster movie Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also been a part of Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No. 1. Next, she will be seen in Atrangi Re.

Both Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s children with his first wife Amrita Singh. He also has two sons with Kareena Kapoor: Taimur and Jeh. Talking about his advice to his children, Saif told indianexpress.com, “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

Saif, meanwhile, was last seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in significant roles.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review, singling out Saif’s performance in the movie for praise. Her 2.5 star review read, “But while it stays in the let’s-make-fun-of-ghosts zone, it really is funny. Especially when Saif is on song, which is quite often: he is having a blast, and makes sure we do, too. Arjun Kapoor fits the part too, as do the girls. What’s truly a saving grace is that nothing gets too dark. And no one takes themselves seriously at all, even if you feel like ruffling Ms Fernandez’s perfect blowout: there’s a ghost in front of her!”