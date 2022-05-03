Saif Ali Khan says he is ‘concerned’ for son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s future: ‘I’m full of nervous prayer’

Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday said that he is ‘concerned’ about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s future. Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In a chat with Zoon, Saif said, “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan’s son from his first wife Amrita Singh. Talking about their strikingly similar looks, Saif said, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor.”

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her silver screen debut with Kedarnath in 2018. Her looks are often compared to her mother Amrita Singh.

On the film front, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will also be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas.