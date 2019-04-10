Saif Ali Khan chooses Alaia Furniturewalla over Sara Ali Khan for Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla had announced her debut Bollywood project Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan in November last year. She said, “Beyonnnnnd excited to finally be able to share the news of my first film!💃🏻 honoured, grateful and overjoyed to be a part of #JawaaniJaaneman with SaifAliKhan.” Afterwards, there were rumours that the film, which revolves around a father-daughter duo, was supposed to star Sara Ali Khan.

Clarifying the same, Saif in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said while he would have loved to have Sara in the film, it would have meant that she would have to lose out on other opportunities.

“I would have loved to have Sara in the film, but that would have meant her choosing this project over everything else she is doing as we wanted it to be the first film of the person we would cast. Sara’s career trajectory is in a good place and in a way, I am happy it’s separate from mine at the moment,” the actor said.

He added, “Alaia is perfect for the role.”

Jawaani Jaaneman, a Nitin Kakkar directorial, will go on floors in June this year. The shoot begins in London. However, before moving on to Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will wrap up Ajay Devgn starrer Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior in which the actor plays an antagonist.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is also busy with her Imtiaz Ali directorial, which is said to be a sequel to Saif and Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal. Sara will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Recently, in a statement, Saif wished both Kartik and Sara all the best for the film, “It is a lovely movie and I am very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars — Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best.”