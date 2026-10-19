Saif Ali Khan has had ‘a child every decade’, Kareena Kapoor asks ‘What’s the plan now?’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show this past Saturday on Netflix India, a day after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary. In his signature self-deprecating humour, Saif joked that he’s had a child every decade since he was 20, back when he got married to first wife and fellow actor Amrita Singh, in 1991.

“I’ve had four children in school at different points of life. I was 20 when the first PTM (Parent-Teacher Meeting) happened, then 30, and then 55 in the same school. The teachers have changed, but I’m still there,” said Saif, laughing. He revealed that Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, actually referred to Saif at a school event on the stage as “My longest standing student”.

When Archana Puran Singh pointed out that Saif has had a child every decade, Kareena asked him in jest, “What’s your plan now?” When he shrugged his shoulders, she added, “But not with me!” Saif and Amrita became parents to daughter Sara Ali Khan in 1995 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. Saif and Amrita then got divorced in 2004.

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He began dating Kareena on the set of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s 2009 action comedy Tashan, post which they tied the knot in 2012. Saif and Kareena became parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh in 2016 and 2021 respectively. On Kapil Sharma’s show, Kareena lauded Saif’s fitness even at the age of 55, claiming that he was “the fastest and the fittest father” in a race with 35-year-old fathers of Taimur’s batchmates in school.

Saif, Kareena on parenting

When Kapil remarked that had Saif not been an actor, he’d have become a cricketer like his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi, the actor joked, “Then my career would’ve ended 20 years ago.” Kareena then added that she hopes and wishes that one of her son goes on to become a cricketer, since Taimur is already quite inclined towards sports. Both of Saif’s children from his first marriage are actors.

Saif recalled that Kareena changes her personality “at least three a times a day”. “One day, she told me, ‘You have to have a serious talk to Taimur because he’s not concentrating on his studies. So, in the evening, when I told Taimur, ‘You need to be concentrate on your studies.’ But she said, ‘No, he’s doing fine,'” much to the surprise of Saif.

When Kapil asked if Saif was good at studies, the actor responded, “If I was good at studies, would I be in the film industry?” Kareena took offence to that remark and said, “But I feel that was a different time. A lot of actors passed class 10 and joined the film industry. Karisma was just 15! But it’s very important now.”

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Kareena entered the film industry after dropping out of class 12 and made her debut with JP Dutta’s 2000 romantic film Refugee when she was just 19. Her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, was even younger — 15 — when she dropped out of junior college to shoot her debut film, K Murali Mohana Rao’s 1991 musical romance Prem Qaidi.