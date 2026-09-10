Saif Ali Khan calls Kareena Kapoor ‘hardcore’ for not liking his script: ‘Actors are sensitive’

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have different approaches of choosing film scripts. Despite having distinct opinions, they try to give space and be sensitive about each other’s work. In a recent interview, Kareena, who will next be seen in Daayra, opened up about how her family gives feedback about work. The actor also revealed that she is careful with her husband Saif, because actors are ‘sensitive people’.

During a chat with Brut India, the interviewer asked Kareena about who in her family gives her the most honest feedback, since there are several actors in their clan. The actor named her sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif, but revealed that they are both ‘careful’, because ‘everybody is sensitive about their work and their films’.