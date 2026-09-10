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Saif Ali Khan calls Kareena Kapoor ‘hardcore’ for not liking his script: ‘Actors are sensitive’
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan review each other's work.
Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have different approaches of choosing film scripts. Despite having distinct opinions, they try to give space and be sensitive about each other’s work. In a recent interview, Kareena, who will next be seen in Daayra, opened up about how her family gives feedback about work. The actor also revealed that she is careful with her husband Saif, because actors are ‘sensitive people’.
During a chat with Brut India, the interviewer asked Kareena about who in her family gives her the most honest feedback, since there are several actors in their clan. The actor named her sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif, but revealed that they are both ‘careful’, because ‘everybody is sensitive about their work and their films’.
Kareema then explained how she and Saif discuss work at home. “I think Saif and I are different kinds of actors. Sometimes I say, ‘No, I don’t like this script’. He will say I am too hardcore. Then I tell him, ‘Go do it!’ I mean, we are two different kinds of actors. So, we try not to get into each other’s space because it is difficult. Coming from the same profession, you will have an opinion on certain things and the way you do them. But we have to tread carefully also because actors are pretty sensitive people,” she shared.
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Saif Ali Khan also had an opinion about her upcoming film Daayra, with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, she didn’t pay attention to it. “Saif was giving his take about the colour of the poster, and I said, ‘Listen, keep quiet! You message Meghna,” the actor added.
Saif and Kareena got married in 2012, and have two sons together – Taimur and Jeh.
About Daayra
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Meghna Gulzar will be collaborating for the first time in a project, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Daayra is inspired by true events, and Meghna has co-written the film along with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios, it features Prithviraj and Kareena as police officers.
The film is set to hit the theatres on September 18 and will clash with Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe. The spy comedy also features Preity Zinta and Sparsh Srivastava in lead roles.
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