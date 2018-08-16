Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends.

Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today. The Sacred Games actor rang in his 48th birthday with family and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan made the day a memorable one for Saif as they treated him with a lovely birthday cake which had “We Love You Saifu” written on it.

The photos of the private birthday celebrations were shared on social media by Karisma and Soha. Sharing a click with Kareena and Saif and a boomerang video from the party, Karisma wrote, “Happy birthday saifu ! 🎉 ❤️ #birthdaytime #family #friends #love #letscelebrate #happybirthday.” Soha too shared a group photo from the fun night. In the photo, Saif can be seen posing with daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim Ali Khan and the rest of the guests. She also wished Saif and wrote a simple, “Happy birthday !!” along with the photo.

See photos from Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karsima Kapoor. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karsima Kapoor. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose at the former’s birthday bash. (Source: Instagram) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose at the former’s birthday bash. (Source: Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo from Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration on her Instagram account. Soha Ali Khan shared this photo from Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration on her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with the balloons as her friends click her photos. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with the balloons as her friends click her photos. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday cake on her Instagram account. Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday cake on her Instagram account.

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo of Kareena and Saif in her Instagram story. Karisma Kapoor shared this photo of Kareena and Saif in her Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan get clicked with father Saif on his birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan get clicked with father Saif on his birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan smiled at the cameras as he reached at his birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan smiled at the cameras as he reached at his birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan with son Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan with son Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Instagram debut on Independence Day, also posted the photo of Saif’s birthday cake. She arrived for the birthday bash with brother Ibrahim and later posed for paparazzi along with dad Saif and Ibrahim. Ibrahim, who looks like Saif’s doppelganger, attracted the attention of the photographers.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is riding high on the success of his first web show Sacred Games. He has garnered lot of praise for playing a cop in the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane directorial. Next, he will be seen on the silver screen in Nikkhil Advani’s Bazaar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd