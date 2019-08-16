Saif Ali Khan birthday: Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor and others send wishes to the Sacred Games actor

Several Bollywood stars wished Saif Ali Khan for his birthday, who turned 49 today. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Priety Zinta and Karisma Kapoor took to their social media accounts to wish the Sacred Games actor.

Wishing Saif for his birthday, Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “A cheer for my charismatic co-actor who turns a year ‘younger’ today. Happy Birthday Saif. #SaifAliKhan.”

A cheer for my charismatic co-actor who turns a year ‘younger’ today. Happy Birthday Saif. #SaifAliKhan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 16, 2019

Priety Zinta, who has workd with Saif in films like Salaam Namaste and Kya Kehna, shared a collage of her photos with Saif. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Saif 😘 My most amazing friend & co star who always made me laugh and never cry, my partner in various crimes… 😜 even though we hardly see each other that much any more I’m happy to say we always pick our friendship where we left it. May you have all the success, happiness and sexiness always ❤️ Loads of love … xoxo #Birthdayboy #friendsforever #Ting 😘.”

Saif’s sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor also posted a photo of herself with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday saifu ! 🎂❤️ we love you ( my favourite pic of us 😎) #family #flashbackfriday.”

Saif’s daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh and Bollywood’s new heartthrob Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her father and her brothers Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan. “Happiest birthday Abba 🎁 🎂 🍰 I love you so much ❤️🤗👨‍👧‍👦🐣🐥,” she captioned the photo.

On the occasion of Saif’s birthday, a teaser for his next project Laal Kaptaan was released earlier in the day. Saif plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in the film and can be seen smearing ash on his face in the teaser. Bankrolled by Anand L Rai, the film is directed by Navdeep Singh.

Saif can currently be seen in the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games. He reprises the role of the cop Sartaj Singh opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde in the Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap created series.