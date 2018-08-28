Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan play football

Just a tiny tot, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been stealing his parents’ thunder from day one. The adorable child was recently caught by our photographers having a fun day out playing some football with daddy dearest.
Saif was seen dressed in traditional attire while little Taimur looked his cutest as he made a run for the ball, with his father struggling to keep up with him. Saif was seen smiling at his son’s antics as he indulged him in some sports.
On the work front, after starring in Netflix’s acclaimed Sacred Games, the actor will next be seen in Navdeep Singh’s drama Hunter for which he has grown a mean-looking beard.
Check out photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan:
(Photos: Varinder Chawla)
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App