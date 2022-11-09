scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Saif Ali Khan and son Ibrahim look like twins in new video, fans tag them as ‘Khan brothers’

Saif Ali Khan has four children, two from his marriage to Amrita Singh -- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and two sons from his current marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan -- Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

saif ali khanSaif Ali Khan with his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

That Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan look uncannily similar is not news. However, a recent video of the father-son duo conversing with each other has caught attention of fans once again who cannot help but remark over the pair’s appearance.

Apparently, Saif’s son Ibrahim had gone over to meet his father. While Saif was dressed in blue pants and green-brown t-shirt, son Ibrahim was seen in a blue shirt and a pair of casual white pants. Fans took to comments section to react to their resemblance. One user wrote, “The cutest father.” Another person commented, “Not dad and son but siblings, lol.” Another person mentioned, “Khan brothers.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While Ibrahim is yet to make his Bollywood debut, he is already working behind the camera. Ibrahim recently assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s elder sister Sara Ali Khan is already making headway in showbiz. Sara had made her acting debut alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic drama Kedarnath, which released in 2018. Since then, Sara has gone on to act in projects like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie and Atrangi Re. She is currently looking forward to Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal and a 2023 release tentatively called Gaslight.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat
Also Read |Saif Ali Khan reveals why he isn’t on social media: ‘You have to praise people… lie a lot’

Saif Ali Khan has four children, two from his marriage to Amrita Singh — Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and two sons from his current marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan — Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:49:12 am
Next Story

Elon Musk’s Twitter slow to act on misleading U.S. election content, experts say

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta visit gurudwara with their children
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement