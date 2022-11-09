Saif Ali Khan and son Ibrahim look like twins in new video, fans tag them as ‘Khan brothers’

That Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan look uncannily similar is not news. However, a recent video of the father-son duo conversing with each other has caught attention of fans once again who cannot help but remark over the pair’s appearance.

Apparently, Saif’s son Ibrahim had gone over to meet his father. While Saif was dressed in blue pants and green-brown t-shirt, son Ibrahim was seen in a blue shirt and a pair of casual white pants. Fans took to comments section to react to their resemblance. One user wrote, “The cutest father.” Another person commented, “Not dad and son but siblings, lol.” Another person mentioned, “Khan brothers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While Ibrahim is yet to make his Bollywood debut, he is already working behind the camera. Ibrahim recently assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s elder sister Sara Ali Khan is already making headway in showbiz. Sara had made her acting debut alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic drama Kedarnath, which released in 2018. Since then, Sara has gone on to act in projects like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie and Atrangi Re. She is currently looking forward to Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal and a 2023 release tentatively called Gaslight.

Saif Ali Khan has four children, two from his marriage to Amrita Singh — Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and two sons from his current marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan — Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.