As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor share a kiss in front of paparazzi, son Taimur casually flicks phone out of dad’s pocket. Watch

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stepped out with their son Jehangir on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. While the family did not pose for the shutterbugs, Saif and Kareena exchanged a brief kiss in front of paps. In the video going viral, Kareena, dressed in a grey hoodie, black pants and a red cap is busy on the phone. Saif steps out of the car, carrying Taimur on his shoulder. Kareena then calls Saif back and says something to him and the two kiss briefly, before the two of them enter the house.

As his parents shared a moment, Taimur took out the phone from dad Saif’s pocket and casually started scrolling. Fans flooded the video with hearts and comments, specifically directed at Taimur and mentioned how ‘cute’ he looked.

Just a while ago, Kareena and Saif recently attended a sports event at Taimur’s school in Mumbai. Kareena shared several photos. Saif participated in a father’s race.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. Prior to his marriage, he was married to Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are children from his first marriage. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kareena talked about how Saif balances his time with both families. “Saif has had a child every decade. He balances it out beautifully. Sometimes, if he wants an hour or two alone with Sara, he will always tell me. I think it’s so important, and it’s important for them to bond, and for him to give his children that time,” she had said.

Kareena also expressed her surprise at why her equation with Sara and Ibrahim is always discussed. “I don’t even know why this is discussed so much. We are family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif’s children. They are his priority.”

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, while Saif was seen in Vikram Vedha. Kareena is also looking forward to the release of Sujoy Ghosh thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, where she will be seen sharing screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.