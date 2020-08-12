Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor expecting their second child

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child. The actors made the announcement on Wednesday.

Their statement read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. ❤️ Saif and Kareena”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly called ‘Saifeena’ by fans, met on the sets of Tashan. After dating for some time, the two actors tied the knot in 2012. Their son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

