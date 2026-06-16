Saif Ali Khan calls Agent Vinod a ‘vanity’ project: ‘Wasn’t a tightly made film’

Released more than a decade ago amid considerable hype, Sriram Raghavan’s spy actioner Agent Vinod ultimately failed to live up to expectations. Despite featuring some of the film industry’s most accomplished action choreography and a generous dose of humour woven into its narrative, the film struggled due to a plot that seemed to head in too many directions at once. The box office disappointment was particularly difficult for Saif Ali Khan, who had been deeply invested in the project, both as its lead star and producer.

‘I made the film for myself’

Now, in a conversation with Variety India, Saif reflected on the film’s failure, admitting that Agent Vinod may have been driven partly by vanity. “I think of Agent Vinod as a film that might have been vain. But also, that film opened really well, you know. It’s just that it did not sustain because it probably wasn’t a tightly made film, or it went off track in many ways. Or, as Sriram himself said, he put too many toppings on the pizza.”