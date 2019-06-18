Saif Ali Khan and Aalia F movie Jawaani Jaaneman goes on floors

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has gone on floors. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is currently being shot in London.

Advertising

Jawaani Jaaneman, which marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, is a coming-of-age film. It is said to be a fun take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.

Recently, both Saif and Alaia were seen cheering for the Indian cricket team during the World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester, London. While Alaia looked extremely happy to be present at the stadium, people could not get over Saif’s new look.

“It’s one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it,” producer Jackky Bhagnani said in a statement.

Advertising

Jay Shewakramani added, “A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don’t know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It is set to release on November 29, 2019.