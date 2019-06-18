Toggle Menu
Saif Ali Khan and Aalia F movie Jawaani Jaaneman goes on floors

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Jawaani Jaaneman marks actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F's debut in Bollywood. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Saif Ali Khan’s film Jawaani Jaaneman is being shot in London. (Photo: Alaia F/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has gone on floors. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is currently being shot in London.

Jawaani Jaaneman, which marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, is a coming-of-age film. It is said to be a fun take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.

Recently, both Saif and Alaia were seen cheering for the Indian cricket team during the World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester, London. While Alaia looked extremely happy to be present at the stadium, people could not get over Saif’s new look.

“It’s one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it,” producer Jackky Bhagnani said in a statement.

Jay Shewakramani added, “A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don’t know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It is set to release on November 29, 2019.

