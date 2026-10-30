Sai Pallavi plays a warrior princess in Ramayana: How Sita has been imagined over the ages

Namit Malhotra’s ambitious Rs 4,000 crore Ramayana is just days away from being unveiled to audiences across the world. While a select group of people had the opportunity to watch the film’s English version at its Los Angeles premiere, one intriguing revelation has already emerged: Sita, contrary to popular perception, is being portrayed as a warrior princess, skilled in sword fighting and martial arts. A glimpse of this aspect of her character was also featured in the film’s trailer. Now, Sai Pallavi has confirmed that she indeed plays a warrior princess in the film.

Indian comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg, who watched the film, spoke about this revelation in an interview with the team. She said, “What a revelation to have the Warrior Princess. Nobody expected it. I am telling you. When that little thread was unravelled, all the kids were like: ‘Oh My God! She is a fighter.'”

When Garg asked Sai how she prepared for the action sequences, the actor explained, “I am a dancer, so my legs are quite strong. But when it came to fighting with a sword, I did have to take some practice. We had great stunt directors. They wanted to make it look more like a dance, where it looks like a princess who is floating through with her swords. It was an interesting process.”

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She added, “Just like you mentioned, we all grew up watching a different version of Sita Maa. So to have this for this generation felt really good.”

But what exactly is this different version of Sita that Sai Pallavi is referring to? And is the idea of a warrior Sita really a departure from the Ramayana tradition? A closer look at India’s many retellings of the epic reveals that Sita has been imagined in several ways: as the embodiment of grace and sacrifice, a woman of extraordinary spiritual strength, an independent protagonist and, in some accounts, a manifestation of the supreme goddess Shakti.

The Sita we grew up watching

For generations of Indian audiences, the most familiar image of Sita has been that of a soft-spoken, graceful and devoted woman who embodies patience, sacrifice and steadfastness. One of the most influential representations of this interpretation came through Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which shaped how millions of viewers imagined the characters of the epic.

This Sita is remembered for her dignity during exile, her unwavering devotion to Rama, her resilience during captivity in Lanka and her willingness to endure trials to establish her purity. Her strength is largely expressed through restraint, moral conviction and the ability to endure extraordinary adversity without abandoning her principles.

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However, this represents only one interpretation of a character who has evolved through centuries of storytelling. The Ramayana is not a single, uniform narrative. Across Sanskrit texts, regional literature, folk traditions and contemporary adaptations, Sita’s character has been explored through different philosophical, cultural and devotional lenses.

And in several of these interpretations, she is anything but a passive protagonist.

When Sita becomes Mahakali: The Adbhuta Ramayana

One of the most striking accounts of Sita’s warrior identity comes from the Adbhuta Ramayana, a text traditionally attributed to Valmiki. Unlike the familiar narrative, in which Rama kills Ravana using his Brahmastra, this version introduces another formidable antagonist: Sahasra Ravana, the thousand-headed younger brother of Dashanana Ravana, who possesses 2,000 arms and rules over the mythical realm of Pushkara Dvipa.

According to the narrative, Rama learns about Sahasra Ravana from Sita, who has heard of him from a Brahmin who visited Mithila. He subsequently sets out with his army to confront the demon.

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However, the battle takes an unexpected turn. Sahasra Ravana strikes Rama with a powerful weapon, the Vayavyastra, leaving him unconscious. With Rama incapacitated and his army in disarray, Sita abandons her human form and assumes what the text describes as the exceedingly terrifying form of Mahakali, armed with multiple weapons, including a trident and a sword.

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This is not presented as Sita borrowing a weapon or seeking help from an external divine force. Instead, the transformation reveals her true identity. She does not become a warrior; she reveals the divine power that was within her all along.

When Rama regains consciousness and finds Kali standing where his wife had been, he is astonished. Rather than responding with fear, he recognises the goddess before him and offers a devotional hymn comprising 1,008 names in her praise.

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In this interpretation, Sita is not merely Rama’s companion or the woman who needs to be rescued. She is Shakti herself, capable of destroying forces that even Rama struggles to overcome.

Was the Adbhuta Ramayana really written by Valmiki?

Although the Adbhuta Ramayana is traditionally attributed to Valmiki, its historical dating raises questions about this claim. According to Eternalraga.com, no fragment or reference to the text has been traced to a period earlier than approximately the 14th or 15th century CE, placing it much later than the traditionally assigned period of Valmiki’s Ramayana.

Its Sanskrit, narrative structure and theological framework are considered closer to medieval devotional and Tantric literature. This has led readers and scholars to question its authorship, with some suggesting that it could be among the later Puranic and Tantric works attributed to ancient sages.

Therefore, while the Adbhuta Ramayana offers a fascinating interpretation of Sita as Mahakali, it is important to distinguish its traditional attribution from established historical authorship.

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The Gond Ramayani: An independent and powerful Sita

The idea of a powerful and independent Sita is not restricted to Sanskrit religious literature. India’s regional and indigenous storytelling traditions offer equally fascinating interpretations of her character.

One such example is the Gond Ramayani, an oral storytelling tradition of the Pardhan Gonds, primarily found in the Mandla and Dindori districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Unlike conventional portrayals that largely define Sita through her relationship with Rama, this tradition presents her as an active, powerful and independent protagonist. She possesses immense autonomy, a fierce warrior spirit and deep magical authority.

This interpretation is particularly significant because it takes Sita beyond the familiar framework of wifely devotion and sacrifice. She is not simply a character whose identity is shaped by the decisions of the men around her. Instead, she emerges as a figure with her own agency, abilities and authority.

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The Gond Ramayani also reminds us that the Ramayana has never belonged to a single literary or religious tradition. It has travelled through communities, languages and generations, acquiring different meanings along the way. Sita, consequently, has never been imagined in just one way.

Sita as a warrior in other retellings

The idea of Sita as a warrior has also found its way into contemporary interpretations of the epic. Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila, for instance, presents a very different origin story for the character.

In this retelling, Sita is an orphan adopted by King Janaka. She is subsequently sent to Rishi Shvetaketu, where she receives training in sword fighting and martial arts. Rather than being introduced primarily through her relationship with Rama, she is presented as a capable and independent woman who develops her own identity as a warrior and leader.

Other versions have explored Sita’s strength through spiritual, emotional and moral dimensions rather than physical combat.

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The 12th-century Tamil epic Kambaramayanam, composed by poet Kamban, offers another interpretation of the Ramayana, presenting its characters through the philosophical and devotional sensibilities of its time. Sita’s strength in such retellings is not necessarily expressed through weapons but through her spiritual authority, emotional resilience and commitment to dharma.

Even in the Valmiki Ramayana, Sita’s extraordinary strength is suggested through her ability to lift Shiva’s Dhanush, a feat that was beyond the physical capabilities of ordinary men. The bow was so enormous and heavy that several strong men were required merely to move its wheeled cart.

If Sita was a warrior, why did she not fight Ravana?

This is perhaps the most intriguing question that emerges from the idea of Sita as a warrior. One explanation comes from regional and variant traditions of the Ramayana, particularly those associated with the concept of Maya Sita or Chhaya Sita.

According to these accounts, just before Ravana’s abduction, the fire god Agni intervenes, taking the real Sita to safety and leaving behind an illusory double for Ravana to abduct. In some versions, the real Sita remains under Agni’s protection until the end of the war, when the exchange is reversed through the episode of Agnipariksha.

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Another interpretation is rooted in the larger purpose of Rama’s incarnation. His divine mission was to destroy Ravana and restore dharma. Had Sita herself destroyed Ravana, as her fierce manifestation in the Adbhuta Ramayana suggests she was capable of doing, it would have altered the course of that divine mission.

These explanations, however, belong to different textual and regional traditions and should not be treated as a single universally accepted account.

A character with many identities

Sai Pallavi’s warrior princess in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana may introduce a new visual interpretation of Sita for contemporary audiences. However, the idea of Sita possessing extraordinary strength is not new to India’s storytelling traditions.