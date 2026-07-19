‘I used to meditate’: Sai Pallavi reveals how she prepared to play Sita in Ramayana

Actor Sai Pallavi has revealed that her preparation for playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana went beyond conventional acting methods. Speaking at a promotional event for the film, Sai said she used to meditate before filming and ask ‘Sita Maa’ to act through her, adding that she tried to keep her thoughts as pure as possible throughout the three years she spent on the role.

“When it comes to playing Sita Maa, I didn’t choose the role, I was blessed for the role. It is not something you go after, something you can write on a piece of paper and act,” the actor said, adding, “I used to meditate and say Sita Maa act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film. I was always keeping it as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it neutral, so that I have the best version to present.”