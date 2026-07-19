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‘I used to meditate’: Sai Pallavi reveals how she prepared to play Sita in Ramayana
Sai Pallavi has spoken about the spiritual and emotional process of preparing to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, saying she used to meditate and ask 'Sita Maa' to act through her
Actor Sai Pallavi has revealed that her preparation for playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana went beyond conventional acting methods. Speaking at a promotional event for the film, Sai said she used to meditate before filming and ask ‘Sita Maa’ to act through her, adding that she tried to keep her thoughts as pure as possible throughout the three years she spent on the role.
“When it comes to playing Sita Maa, I didn’t choose the role, I was blessed for the role. It is not something you go after, something you can write on a piece of paper and act,” the actor said, adding, “I used to meditate and say Sita Maa act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film. I was always keeping it as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it neutral, so that I have the best version to present.”
She acknowledged the weight of what the role demands, calling it one of the most difficult assignments an actor can take on. “It is not easy for actors to get roles like this because to play a goddess, it is not easy work. We need a team to put their work, heart and soul to make the best version of what they can present to the world, because it becomes history for the world,” she said.
The actor also drew attention to the decade-long effort behind the film, placing her own three-year involvement in perspective. “It was a learning for me. A very special day because I was working for three years, but the team has been working for 10 years,” she said.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi lead grand Ramayana event, Sunny Deol makes a surprise appearance
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously made Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. Alongside Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Yash portrays Ravana, Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The supporting cast includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, the first time two Oscar-winning composers have collaborated on an Indian film. Pankaj Kumar handles the cinematography, while Guy Norris, known for his work on the Mad Max franchise, has designed the action sequences. The screenplay has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.
Part 1 of Ramayana is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 planned for Diwali 2027.
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