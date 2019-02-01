Sahil Khattar to play Syed Kirmani in Ranveer Singh starrer 83

The team of Kabir Khan’s 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev, is starting to come together. The latest addition to the ensemble is famous YouTuber Sahil Khattar. Sahil will be playing the role of wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

Syed Kirmani was a force to be reckoned with in the Indian cricket team. His unbroken 126 run partnership for the ninth wicket with Kapil Dev against Zimbabwe was one of the most crucial moments during the 1983 World Cup.

So far, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and Tamil actor Jiiva have been roped in to play Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Kris Srikkanth, respectively.

83 is the story of the Indian cricket team that lifted the 1983 cricket world cup. The Indian team was seen as the underdog during the tournament, and thus the win against West Indies in the final came as a big surprise.

Kabir Khan’s directorial film will be watched closely by film as well as sports fans as this is a part of India’s recent history. The film marks Kabir’s return to the director’s chair after Salman Khan starrer Tubelight that was largely panned by the audience and critics alike.

Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in 83, is on a roll at the moment. The actor delivered his career’s biggest hit Simmba with Rohit Shetty. Singh is gearing up for the release of his next, Gully Boy, where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the story of street rappers of Mumbai and releases on February 14.

83 will be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film as it is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will, reportedly, go on floors in early 2020.