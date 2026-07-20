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Sahiba Bali sparks dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor: ‘Don’t believe everything’
Content creator-turned-actor Sahiba Bali has reacted to dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor. Their video from Lord’s Cricket Ground in London went viral recently.
Over the past few months, Sahiba Bali’s frequent YouTube collaborations with comedian Samay Raina sparked speculation that the two were more than friends. However, neither ever addressed the rumours. Sahiba has now been linked to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor after the two were spotted attending the India vs England third ODI at Lord’s in London. Their pictures from the stadium soon went viral, prompting fresh dating speculation. Sahiba has since responded to the rumours.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a post in her Story where she can be seen standing beside veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara. “Anushka Sharma in stands supporting India and Virat Kohli,” the caption of the post read. Along with the post, Sahiba wrote, “don’t believe everything…pt 1 (sic).”
In the next Story, she posted a picture of herself with actor Arjun Kapoor at the match and wrote, “don’t believe everything…pt 2 (sic).”
Arjun Kapoor hasn’t reacted to the speculations yet.
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Check out Sahiba Bali’s Instagram Story:
In the photos, both Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali were seen dressed in shades of blue, as they watched the match seated together at the stadium. “They’re together? Wasn’t she with someone else,” a person reacted. Another comment read, “Bhai (Brother), she’s gone with Kullu to watch the match, and since Arjun Kapoor is his friend, she’s gone to meet him, and Sahiba herself had previously denied the dating rumours with him and Arjun Kapoor (sic).” “They would make a cute match,” a third person commented.
The latest dating rumours come months after Sahiba shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Arjun on her Instagram Stories. Along with a screenshot of their video call, she wrote, “HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake (sic).” While reposting it, Arjun wrote, “Waiting for u to join me.”
For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Malaika Arora. The two began dating in 2018 before parting ways in 2024.
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