Sahiba Bali sparks dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor: ‘Don’t believe everything’

Over the past few months, Sahiba Bali’s frequent YouTube collaborations with comedian Samay Raina sparked speculation that the two were more than friends. However, neither ever addressed the rumours. Sahiba has now been linked to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor after the two were spotted attending the India vs England third ODI at Lord’s in London. Their pictures from the stadium soon went viral, prompting fresh dating speculation. Sahiba has since responded to the rumours.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a post in her Story where she can be seen standing beside veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara. “Anushka Sharma in stands supporting India and Virat Kohli,” the caption of the post read. Along with the post, Sahiba wrote, “don’t believe everything…pt 1 (sic).”