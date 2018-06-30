Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Guns, gangsters and beauty dominate this Sanjay Dutt starrer

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Sanjay Dutt is back as a Khalnayak in the action-thriller. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Sanjay Dutt is back as a Khalnayak in the action-thriller.

The trailer of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been released after a motion poster introducing all the characters of the movie was revealed on Friday. The almost three minutes long video is packed with action, drama, romance, gangsters and everything which defines a Tigmanshu Dhulia movie. The trailer opens with Jimmy Shergill’s monologue. Playing royalty whose only aim in life is to earn more money, Shergill is as impressive as ever. Mahie Gill is the ‘biwi’, slaying yet again in her bold avatar.

Besides Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill, Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh have joined the franchise film as lead actors. Dutt will be back in his Khalnayak avatar after playing goody two shoes in his last few releases. Chitarangada Singh plays a seductress in the thriller. The gritty trailer is a melange of powerful dialogues, splendid performances by the star cast and a compelling narrative. Apart from the four lead actors, the film has a stellar supporting cast. Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali and Deepak Tijori will be seen in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Here are a few stills from Jimmy Shergill and Sanjay Dutt starrer

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Mahie Gill starrer will release on July 27. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Mahie Gill starrer will release on July 27.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: A still from the movie starring Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Shergill. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: A still from the movie starring Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Shergill.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Jimmy Shergill plays the role of Saheb who seems to be greedy for power and money. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Jimmy Shergill plays the role of Saheb who seems to be greedy for power and money.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Mahie Gill is Jimmy Shergill’s wife in the thriller. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Mahie Gill is Jimmy Shergill’s wife in the thriller.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Chitrangada Singh will play Sanjay Dutt’s love interest in the movie. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Chitrangada Singh will play Sanjay Dutt’s love interest in the movie.

The first instalment of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill and Randeep Hooda. The film revolved around a royal family of Uttar Pradesh. Its sequel titled Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns was made in 2013. It was joined by Soha Ali Khan and Irrfan Khan. The seamless plot of the movie left the critics impressed and Irrfan as a wounded poet and warrior stole the show.

Produced by Dhulia and Rahul Mittra, the gangster saga will hit the theaters on July 27, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd