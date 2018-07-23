Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song Lag Ja Gale: Stop ruining classics, Bollywood

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s revamped version of Lag Ja Gale was recently released Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s revamped version of Lag Ja Gale was recently released

It is the season of revamping classics and ruining them forever. After a very unimpressive remix of Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen in Baaghi 2, it is Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s turn to destroy the evergreen number Lag Ja Gale.

The track, from the upcoming Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Sheirgill starrer, has been sung by Jonita Gandhi. The song has been recreated by Rana Mazumder, who has done a half-baked job. If you are out of original ideas and are hell-bent on revamping an old number, do it with respect and grace. Give the classic its dignity, its rightful place by adding something of value to the source material whilst retaining the magic of the old.

However, it looks like the aforementioned rule is too much to ask of our musicians. The nearly four-minute song blares and bleeds, unlike its original counterpart. The background score of the track is much too loud, overshadowing the lovely lyrics of the song. The flute has been added to the whole mix as an afterthought. The music of the instrument stands out, and not in a good way.

Nothing compares to the haunting melody of the Lata Mangeshkar song. The instruments were in sync as Mangeshkar sung away the character’s heartaches. And in the film Woh Kaun Thi, the number had not been placed for just its beauty. It had served a purpose. It spoke of the female lead’s regrets, dreams and hopes. Whereas in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the song loses its charm and magic, as Mahi Gill, Chitrangda Singh and Jonita Gandhi pretend to compose a number in the studio. That’s not how you do it, ladies. That is not how you do it, Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd