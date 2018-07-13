Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song Baba Theme: Sanjay Dutt’s swag is on full blast

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song Baba Theme: Sanjay Dutt is back to dominate the big screen, and how. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song Baba Theme: Sanjay Dutt is back to dominate the big screen, and how.

A new song from the Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been released online. The song called “Baba Theme” is interspersed with rap and popular colloquial phrases such as “Le Aaya Tera Baap” and “Tera Karega Hisaab.” The two-minute track opens with a shot of Sanjay Dutt playing with a pistol as the screen screams in bold red “Baba is Back.”

While the song has been written and sung by Revant Shergill, the lyrics for the rap portion has been written and sung by D’evil (Dhaval Parab). The music for the “Baba Theme” has been composed by Siddharth Pandit, who earlier worked on Raag Desh.

Watch the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song here:

The synopsis of the song reads as follows, “Here’s the Baba aka Sanjay Dutt and he’s in his ultimate swag in the Baba Theme Song. He is dangerously evil as ever as the Gangster in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.”

The music video in itself has nothing new to offer as the entire thing has been made with the sequences featuring in the teaser and trailer. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is the third installment in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series. The film marks the return of Dutt to the big screen. The movie also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Chirtrangada Singh, Mahi Gill and Soha Ali Khan in significant roles.

